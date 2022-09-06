A Sticky Situation on Fairdale

On September 5th around 3:20 A.M. officers were called to the Kwik Shop after a subject was throwing items around the store.

Salina Police Department Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL news that Tercero Williams a 42-year-old man from Salina had been pacing inside the store for a short time before he became agitated. The clerk of the Kwick Shop located at 657 Fairdale decided to leave the store due to his erratic behavior. When officers arrived Williams had been throwing nearly $1050 worth of food, beverages, and vehicle fluids around the store including antifreeze, oil, potato chips, beer, soda pop, and more.

When officers took Williams into custody they found a small bag of cocaine in the pocket of his shorts.

He was arrested and the requested charges include: Damage to Property over $1000, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of a Stimulant, Possession of Drug Paraphilia.