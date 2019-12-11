A Split Decision For Sacred Heart In Chapman

The Sacred Heart boys and girls played in the Chapman Irish Classic against the host team Tuesday night. The Knight boys won big while the girls lost by 15.

GIRLS: CHAPMAN 58 SACRED HEART 43

If all you knew about Tuesday’s night Sacred Heart game was the score at the end of the 1st quarter (Chapman 22 Sacred Heart 6) and the final score, you would think it was a game where the Irish were in complete control for the entire contest, but that was NOT the case.

After being down by 16 after one and 14 at the half, the Lady Knights stormed back in the 3rd quarter before pulling to within a single point twice in the 4th. After that, Chapman took control of the game to notch the 15 point win. The Knights are 0 and 2 in the young season.

Sacred Heart was led in scoring by Ally Cochran who had 13 points. The leading scorers in the game were Chapman’s McKenna Kirkpatrick and Kylie Adams who each tallied 15.

BOYS: SACRED HEART 56 CHAPMAN 39

The Sacred Heart Boys evened their record on the year at 1 and 1 with a convincing win over the Irish.

The Knights led by 6 after the first quarter and by 11 at the half. After a fairly even third quarter that ended with Sacred Heart up by 10, the Knights put it in high gear in the final stanza and won going away.

Tate Herrenbruck again led the Knights in scoring, but unlike the game at Hesston, he had some help shouldering the scoring load. Aside from Herrenbruck’s 18 points, two other Knights were in double figures—Ethan Buckner and Mason Richards had 10 each. Big Kel Stroud was the leading scorer for the Irish with 12

Next up for the Knights, two more games in Chapman. They take on Rossville on Friday with the Girls’ game tipping off at 3 PM and Boys 15 minutes after the conclusion of that game. Then on Saturday both squads will play Bishop Ward in the Knights last game in the Irish Classic. On Saturday, the girls start at 2 PM with the boys to follow.