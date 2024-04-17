A Perennial Harvest

James Bowden’s roots run deep in the pursuit of finding a crop to help feed the world and that will also help farmers make a living.
Bowden joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how Kernza® is beginning to take hold.
The former researcher at The Land Institute explains the perennial plant can be harvested for grain and used as forage as well.
Local Salina eateries, Matinelli’s, Barolo Grille, Ya Yas, Ad Astra Coffee House and Praireland Market are all featuring products and dishes made fresh with Kernza®.
Bowden also let listeners know that they are partnering with the Stiefel Theatre and encouraging everyone involved with Kernza® for Kansas to snap a picture on your phone of your Kernza® dish or product to gain free admission into the Mountain Goats’ Friday night concert at the Stiefel.
The Mountain Goats now boast a catalogue of over 20 albums. Doors open Friday, April 19 at 6:30pm, showtime 7:30pm.