A Night to Help Dads

Coming up Friday night in Salina – it’s a workshop to make men better fathers.

Kori Powell with the Saline County Health Department joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how dads will strengthen their walk as a leader for their family, plus enjoy a free meal of beef brisket or pork ribs when they attend the Fathers in Focus at the Webster Conference Center on Friday, April 4 from 5pm to 8pm.

Powell said the scheduled speakers will touch on a number of topics including how to take care of mom if she’s feeling blue.

https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/korri.mp3

Powell added that the Fathers in Focus conference will help men: Learn ways to be the anchor of strength and stability for your family. Explore how to better support your partner and build lasting connections. Gain tools for navigating mental health and fatherhood with confidence.

This event promises to be a unique opportunity to gather valuable insights and practical tips that will elevate your parenting skills. Plus, attendees will have chances to win fantastic door prizes. Questions? Contact Kori Powell (785) 826-6603 [email protected]