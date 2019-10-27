A Night to Celebrate Women Artists

A new event in Salina while shine a light on women who are outstanding in the arts.

In an effort to empower local women and women-identifying artists, encourage collaboration and create continuing awareness of the YW Legacy Fund, the Women of Achievement Committee in Salina has created a new event. This evening premiers multi-disciplinary performances in the Black Box Theatre and a visual arts exhibition in the lobby will be held at the Salina Community Theatre on November 9th from 7-9 PM. All of the work selected for the evening relates to the core mission of the former YWCA in Salina – eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice and dignity for all.

Artists selected and their mediums include:

Kristy Yenkey, Visual Art

Casey Ogle, Visual Art

Peggy DeBey, Visual Art

Barbara Mulvihill and Megan Mack, Poetry/Prose

Brenda Smith, Visual Art

Susan Buck, Visual Art

Connie Burket, Visual Art

Marideth Highsmith, Visual Art

Anna Pauscher, Poetry and Music

Ashley Wheeler and Ann Zimmerman, Performance/Video

Megan Coberly, Performance/Video

Anita Chase and Valerie Linenberger, Performance/Video

Andrea Fuhrman, Visual Art

Adrienne Lynn, Culinary Arts , Chef

Katy England, Visual Art

Anne Shadwick, Culinary Arts , Pastry Chef

Emery Diercks, Poetry/Prose

Amanda Wagner, Culinary Arts, Mixologist

Shawn Delker, Visual Art

The event will also include small bites from the Renaissance Cafe , , sweet treats and a signature event cocktail as part of the $50 ticket price. Beer and wine selections will also be available for purchase.

The Women of Achievement event was introduced by the former YWCA of Salina in 1993 to recognize the work of outstanding women in our community on a bi-annual basis. Organizers hope this Women Empowered Arts event will serve as a bridge between the Women of Achievement luncheons, occurring in alternating years.

Proceeds from the Women of Achievement event and the Women Empowered event support the YW Legacy Fund at the Greater Salina Community Foundation, which makes grants to individuals and organizations that support the mission of the former YWCA.

Tickets are available at: http://bit.ly/womenempowered19 ! Register online or mail a check made to YWCA Legacy Fund to:

Women of Achievement, PO Box 1081 ● Salina KS 67402-1081. RSVPS accepted until Friday, Nov. 1. For

more information, email [email protected] or call Paula Fried at 785-826-0014.