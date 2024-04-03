A Love for Sod and Stubble

A love story was filmed in the heartland of Kansas last summer – and now the driving force behind the project will be speaking at the Smoky Hill Museum on Thursday.

Director Ken Spurgeon joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a preview of his free presentation on the rewards of filmmaking in Kansas.

Spurgeon says he wrote the screenplay for “Sod and Stubble,” based on the book by the same name – a book he’s spent time sharing with his students as a history professor at Friends University.

Spurgeon explained the the film highlights a German immigrant Henry Ise and his devoted wife, Rosie Haag Ise who with tenacity and devotion fight to craft a home for their family on the plains of Kansas.

Spurgeon says filming outdoors near Downs, Kansas last June had all the challenges that a hot, windy summer can dish out, but people who live there embraced them and the project.

“Sod and Stubble” is based on the book by the same name by John Ise with Von Rothenberger. It is the true story of a 19th century pioneering family.

The Smoky Hill Museum is hosting the free presentation, Thursday, April 4, 5:30-6:30pm. Attend in person at the Museum, or, register to enjoy at home via Zoom.

https://www.smokyhillmuseum.org

Photo courtesy Sod and Stubble Facebook, from left Darby Hinton, Ken Spurgeon and Mary McDonough