A Look Inside Schwan’s

“The world’s largest pizza plant” is in the heart of Salina.

Schwan’s along with the Salina Area Young Professionals, hosted a social event introducing the pizza plant history and a tour of their new facilities.

Those who attended got together to try delicious pizza and tour the Schwan’s facility. They got a first look on how pizzas are made and sent off to grocery stores.

Schwan’s first began operating a pizza plant in Salina in 1970, when it acquired the Tony’s pizza brand and plant. Today Schwan’s employs 1,255 people across their Salina campuses. It is the largest employer in Saline County.

The pizza plant makes over 100 million pizzas per year, with three facilities, one of which is expanding in Salina.

Schwan’s is expecting the new 140,000 foot distribution and storage facility to be completed in 2025. It will have two bays, a high bay for product storage and a low bay for product receiving.