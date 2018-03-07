A Lockup of Love

Nearly two dozen people in Salina spent a little time in lockup on Wednesday. Not behind bars at the Saline County Jail, but rather they were detained at Blue Sky Brewery in Downtown Salina as part of the “MDA Lockup Salina” event, a fund raiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

MDA District Executive Director Chelsea Dyer told KSAL News that that each volunteer agreed to say in lockup for an hour, or until the collected $800 from friends and via social media.

All money collected goes to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, an organization dedicated to lead the fight to free individuals — and the families who love them — from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life. Money raised in Salina on Wednesday will go to the organization to help in their effort to accomplish the following goals by 2020:

CURE: Double their research investment on drug development and clinical trials to bring more treatments and cures to families.

CARE: Provide care and support for 50,000 more families — a 50 percent increase over the number of families registered with MDA today.

CHAMPION: Fund 20,000 kids at MDA Summer Camp at no cost to families as we expand our offerings for young adults.

Dyer said several other fund raising MDA events are planned in Salina in the near future. Later this spring firefighters will be out in force in a “Fill the Boot” effort, and in the fall a poker run event is planned.

Dyer added that Wednesday was the first time a lockup event like this has been held in Salina since 2015.

