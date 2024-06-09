A Huge Way to “Like Ike”

The Kansas community already home to the world’s largest belt buckle will soon be home to another largest in the world item,

On June 22, 1945, Dwight D. Eisenhower declared in his Homecoming Speech, “The proudest thing I can claim is that I am from Abilene.” Now, 79 years later, Ike’s hometown is gearing up to honor him in a big way.

The Abilene Convention and Visitor’s Bureau is planning a big unveiling on Friday, June 21, at 11:00 a.m. for the “World’s Largest I Like Ike Button”. This impressive button, created by Abilene artist Jason Lahr of Fluters Creek Metalworks, who also created Abilene’s World’s Largest Belt Buckle, will stand proudly at the northeast end of Little Ike Park, celebrating one of the most iconic campaign slogans.

According to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, the “I Like Ike” campaign was based on the nickname of Dwight Eisenhower, a five-star general who became famous not only for his military leadership but also for his presidency. Eisenhower’s role as the Supreme Commander of the Allied Forces in Europe during World War II made him an attractive candidate for both Republicans and Democrats in the post-war era. The campaign gained momentum with the catchy slogan, leading Eisenhower to win the presidency in 1952 and 1956.

Like the World’s Largest Belt Buckle, the exact dimensions of the project are being kept secret until the unveiling.

“The button is very impressive and realistic down to the last detail,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau director. “I think visitors will be very impressed!”

So, wear your favorite I Like Ike Button and head to downtown Abilene to be part of this special event!

_ _ _

To learn more or to purchase a commemorative “I Like Ike” challenge coin, visit www.WorldsLargestIkeButton.com