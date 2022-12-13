A Focus on the Homeless

A community conversation about hunger and homelessness in Salina will take place on Wednesday at the Grace Community Resource Center located in downtown.

Salina City Manager Mike Schrage joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to outline the public forum and how Salina Grace is playing a role in communicating with people who are in crisis.

City commissioners will be hosting a panel discussion and open public forum regarding homelessness Wednesday, December 14th, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Salina Grace Community Resource Center, 142 S. 7th Street.

The public is encouraged to attend. There will be an opportunity for public comment as part of the meeting agenda.