A Dose of Karma: K-9 Gets Another Assist

Two men driving in north Salina were taken in to jail after drugs were found inside of a vehicle.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol spotted a vehicle with an illegal tag driving in the 800 block on N. Broadway on Tuesday at 5:35 p.m.

During the traffic stop, the driver, Anthony Wonder, 31, Randall, Kan., was found to have a suspended license. Authorities then called in Police K-9, Karma, at the stop.

Karma picked up on the scent of illegal drugs inside of the vehicle and after a search conducted by authorities, found two-grams on methamphetamine and multiple methamphetamine smoking devices.

Wonder and the passenger in the vehicle, 37-year-old Bryan Victory, Salina, were both arrested and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. Wonder also faces a tax stamp violation, driving while suspended and vehicle registration violation.