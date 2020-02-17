Salina, KS

A Day to honor All Presidents

Metro Source NewsFebruary 17, 2020

Today is Presidents’ Day, a day to honor America’s commanders-in-chief past and present.

Congress originally implemented the federal holiday in 1879 as Washington’s Birthday. It was also the first federal holiday to honor an American citizen.

President’s Day is traditionally celebrated on the third Monday of February each year to coincide with Washington’s birth, February 22nd. Up until 1968, however, it was celebrated on the actual date of his birthday.

President Nixon later called the holiday “Presidents’ Day” as a way to honor all past presidents.

Many federal, state, and local government offices will be closed in observance of President’s Day. That includes U.S. post offices, along with some schools and libraries.

