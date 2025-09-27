A Day of Old West Fun

It was beautiful weather Saturday for an event to celebrate Salina’s Old West heritage Saturday, as the area around the Smoky Hill Museum was transformed into an Old West playground. A large crowd enjoyed the sights, sounds, smells, tastes, and activities of the Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair.

The free celebration of the Old West included a chili cook-off, music, activities, food vendors, and of course, the museum itself.

A parade down Santa Fe got things started. Following the parade, a large crowd gathered in around the Smoky Hill Museum for Old West activities and games. there were Old West carnival style activities with the Cowboy Catapult, bean bag toss and Crazy Cup Toss. There were also free make-and-take crafts, caricaturists, airbrush tattoos, and live music onstage throughout the day.

The museum gallery was open for everyone to enjoy the special exhibit, “Kansas: Battleground for Freedom”.

The Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair is one of Salina’s biggest annual events, and it doesn’t happen without a lot of volunteer help. It took about 80 volunteers to bring the day to life.

