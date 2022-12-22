A Call to Call Senator Moran

The colossal spending package that has drawn the ire of some Senate Republicans in Washington is now paused in debate Thursday over how to fund the government, boost special programs and send financial support to Ukraine.

The measure has seemingly split the support of Kansas’ two Senators, with Senator Roger Marshall planning to block, while Senator Jerry Moran backed a move to allow a floor debate and possible passage.

Christopher Miller, Owner and President of Meridian Media joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with his thoughts on the bill that has more than 4,000 pages – and tips the scale at $1.7 trillion.

Miller called on Kansans to reach out to U.S. Senator Jerry Moran’s office to request that he withdraws support for the appropriations plan. The phone number at his Washington D.C. office is 202-224-6521.

KSAL reached out to Senator Moran’s office for clarification and got a quick, polite reply from press secretary Angela Lingg that a statement will be released after the vote happens.

Meridian Media is the parent company of NewsRadio 1150 KSAL