A Building Need

Jeff GarretsonFebruary 8, 2022

City Commissioners gathered for a study session on Monday for an update on a range of plans and options to build new apartments and houses in Salina.

Research from a consulting firm some five years ago suggested that over 100 houses need to be built every year to keep pace with population growth.

City Manager Mike Schrage tells KSAL News that the Ambassador Hotel on West Crawford and land south and west of Menards have been identified for potential areas of growth.

 

The research from RDG Consultants six years ago suggested that Salina would need about 116 new houses built every year over the next decade to keep pace with the 4.4 percent population growth.

