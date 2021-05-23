‘A bloop and a blast’ fuel Royals’ walk-off win

The blast was provided by Carlos Santana, who hammered a line drive over the right-center-field wall for a two-run home run in the Royals’ 3-2 walk-off win and series victory at Kauffman Stadium.

“I’m not going to say I called the shot, because I don’t know if I called it out loud,” said reliever Kyle Zimmer, who earned the win with two scoreless innings to keep the Royals’ rally in sight. “I had a feeling after Whit got on base. We were just saying all we need is a bloop and a blast. Not going to say Whit’s was a bloop, but he found a way to get on. And then we got the blast.”

When Merrifield got on base against Tigers reliever Michael Fulmer, Santana had one thought.

“I want to win the game,” he said.

Santana took an outside slider on the first pitch he saw. The next was a 97 mph fastball down in the zone that he lifted 442 feet over the wall with an exit velocity of 105.6 mph.

Game won.

“Carlos is just a special player,” said manager Mike Matheny, who watched the ending from his office after he was ejected in the sixth inning. “Just like we’ve talked about and celebrated Salvy so much, Carlos is one of those guys, too. You want to see them in those situations because they rise to those occasions.”