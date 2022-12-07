The Bethany College Department of Music presents its annual Winter Holiday Concert: “A Bethany Choir Christmas”. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at 4 p.m. in Presser Hall on the Bethany College campus.

According to the school, the Bethany Choir will feature an assortment of Christmas selections spanning from the Middle Ages to the modern day, including works by Eric Whitacre, Pietro Yon, John Rutter, Healey Willan, Walter Pelz, and Gustav Holst. The Opera Scenes Chorus will offer selections by Andre Thomas and Carl J. Nygard with Justin Woolsey on percussion and Judy Weber accompanying.

The Bethany College choir will be directed by Daniel J. Masterson, Professor of Music, and Leslie Mangrum, Assistant Professor of Music. Accompaniment will be provided by Tyler Boehmer, Visiting Associate Professor of Judy Weber.

“Our holiday season of music at Bethany is a wonderful time. Amongst the challenges of classes and all, the students are looking forward to sharing in performances as a gift to the college and community.” – Daniel Masterson

This concert is open and free to the public.

