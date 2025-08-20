Hearing Planned Ahead of Bus Route Changes

A public hearing is planned in advance of changes to Salina public transportation CityGo bus routes, including the Blue Route Peak service, as part of a larger effort to improve efficiency and streamline public transportation in Salina.

According to OCCK Transportation, a public hearing will be held on Monday, August 25th, at 4:00 p.m., at the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash St., Room 107, to review these changes, answer questions, and gather feedback from the community.

As part of the transition, the Blue Route’s peak-time schedule ended on August 2, 2025. The route—which served areas including Otis and Santa Fe Avenue, Oakdale Park, the YMCA, Central Kansas Mental Health, and Presbyterian Manor—shifted to a non-peak schedule only.

Beginning August 4, the Blue Route began to operate on its non-peak schedule:

Monday through Friday: 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Riders affected by the route change are encouraged to utilize the Red, Green, or Yellow Routes, which continue to service most of the same areas.

Additionally, the OCCK On-Demand service is available as a flexible transportation option. This curb-to-curb service operates Monday through Friday, 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., within Salina city limits. Rides are $5 per trip and can be scheduled through the TransLoc app or by calling 785-826-1583.

For more information on CityGo routes, schedules, or to provide feedback in advance of the hearing, please visit www.salinacitygo.com or contact OCCK Transportation directly.