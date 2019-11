Salina Police are investigating the theft of a 9mm handgun from a truck that was parked at the hospital.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, Darren Norbert of Salina was receiving medical treatment at Salina Regional Health Center Tuesday evening around 6pm.

When he walked out an hour later to his locked pickup he discovered his Glock 19 Gen-4 handgun was missing.

The pistol is valued at $550.

Police say a female acquaintance of the victim is considered a suspect in the case.