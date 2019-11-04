9mm Gun Fired at Party

No one was injured after shots were fired outside a large party at the Webster Conference Center over the weekend.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies were sent to the facility just north of Salina at 2601 N. Ohio around 1:30am Sunday after a fight that began inside the main hall spilled out onto the patio.

Deputies say college students had rented the venue for a Halloween themed party that was tainted by the fight. Authorities say some of the students thought hired security guards were shooting – but security was unarmed.

Deputies found three 9mm shell casings on the ground.

No damage to the buildings was found. The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities report the party was attended by well over 100 people.