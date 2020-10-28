Salina, KS

99 Pounds of Cocaine Were Hidden in Car

Todd PittengerOctober 28, 2020

A Canadian man who was stopped on a Kansas Highway with 99 pounds of cocaine has pleaded guilty today to federal charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, 36-year-old Vincent Muller from Canada pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

In his plea, Muller admitted the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped his car on I-70 in Wabaunsee County. During a search of the vehicle, troopers found 99 pounds of cocaine. The drugs were in a suitcase in the trunk of the car.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 16th, 2021. Muller could face a sentence of not less than 10 years in federal prison, as well as a fine up to $10 million.

