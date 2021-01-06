Nearly All Saline County Vaccines Administered

Saline County is on pace to distribute nearly every dose of COVID vaccine which has been received.

The Saline County Health Department, Salina Family Healthcare Center, and Salina Regional Health Center have already inoculated more than 1,000 area healthcare workers with the first dose of the COVID vaccination and are on track to have administered 98 percent or more of the vaccines allotted to Saline County.

According to the health department, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is guiding a 5-phase approach to vaccine distribution in the state. Saline County is currently in the first phase and is expecting to continue to vaccinate healthcare workers through the month of January.

Saline County is working within guidelines set by KDHE to identify and vaccinate health care workers who are most critical to medical infrastructure.

While KDHE offers expected vaccine availability schedule, the particulars of who will be eligible to receive the vaccine and when they will be available for the next phases has yet to be officially determined.

This is an ever-evolving situation. Saline County will work to keep the community updated as information becomes available.