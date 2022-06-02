Royals fall 4-0 to Cleveland

|TEAM
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|FINAL
|HITS
|ERRORS
|ROYALS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1
|GUARDIANS
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|–
|4
|8
|0
The Royals dropped yet another game on Wednesday, as Konnor Pilkington and the Guardians pitching staff frustrated a pedestrian Royals offense to the tune of a 4-0 shutout.
The win brings the Royals’ record to 16-33, solidifying them as officially the worst team in the majors by record. Cleveland; however, improved to 22-24, earning the three game sweep of Kansas City.
The loss fell on Brad Keller who is now 1-6 as a starter this season.
Kansas City is off Thursday, ending a 10-game road trip, and starting a homestand on Friday night by welcoming the Houston Astros to town.
STATS
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|W. MerrifieldCF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|.250
|.310
|A. BenintendiLF
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.337
|.402
|.431
|B. Witt Jr.SS
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|.269
|.431
|S. PerezDH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.187
|.227
|.355
|M. MelendezC
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|.323
|.471
|H. DozierRF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.274
|.341
|.446
|C. Santana1B
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|.293
|.250
|E. Rivera3B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|.284
|.463
|N. Lopez2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|.303
|.263
|TEAM
|34
|0
|7
|0
|2
|15
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|PC-ST
|ERA
|B. Keller (L, 1-6)
|6.0
|6
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|99-62
|4.15
|A. Vizcaino
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|25-15
|0.00
|S. Barlow
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|20-12
|1.64
|TEAM
|8.0
|8
|4
|4
|5
|3
|0
|144-89
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|S. KwanCF-LF
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|.358
|.354
|A. RosarioSS
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|.284
|.307
|J. Ramirez3B
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|.393
|.632
|J. Naylor1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|.339
|.500
|O. MillerDH
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|.329
|.448
|O. GonzalezRF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.360
|.360
|.480
|O. MercadoRF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|.228
|.385
|A. Gimenez2B
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|.326
|.504
|R. PalaciosLF
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.326
|.354
|.391
|M. StrawPR-CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|.337
|.296
|L. MaileC
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|.371
|.467
|TEAM
|33
|4
|8
|4
|5
|3
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|PC-ST
|ERA
|K. Pilkington (W, 1-0)
|5.0
|5
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0
|91-61
|2.65
|E. Morgan (H, 2)
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|32-25
|2.35
|B. Shaw
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|12-8
|4.50
|E. Clase
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7-6
|2.33
|TEAM
|9.0
|7
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0
|142-100