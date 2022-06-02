Salina, KS

Royals fall 4-0 to Cleveland

Jackson SchneiderJune 2, 2022
TEAM123456789FINALHITSERRORS
ROYALS000000000071
GUARDIANS00111100480

The Royals dropped yet another game on Wednesday, as Konnor Pilkington and the Guardians pitching staff frustrated a pedestrian Royals offense to the tune of a 4-0 shutout.

The win brings the Royals’ record to 16-33, solidifying them as officially the worst team in the majors by record. Cleveland; however, improved to 22-24, earning the three game sweep of Kansas City.

The loss fell on Brad Keller who is now 1-6 as a starter this season.

Kansas City is off Thursday, ending a 10-game road trip, and starting a homestand on Friday night by welcoming the Houston Astros to town.

STATS

Royals Pitching
PITCHERSIPHRERBBKHRPC-STERA
B. Keller (L, 1-6)6.064431099-624.15
A. Vizcaino1.010010025-150.00
S. Barlow1.010012020-121.64
TEAM8.0844530144-89
Guardians Pitching
PITCHERSIPHRERBBKHRPC-STERA
K. Pilkington (W, 1-0)5.050028091-612.65
E. Morgan (H, 2)2.020004032-252.35
B. Shaw1.000002012-84.50
E. Clase1.00000107-62.33
TEAM9.07002150142-100

 

