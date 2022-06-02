Royals fall 4-0 to Cleveland

TEAM 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 FINAL HITS ERRORS ROYALS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 1 GUARDIANS 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 – 4 8 0

The Royals dropped yet another game on Wednesday, as Konnor Pilkington and the Guardians pitching staff frustrated a pedestrian Royals offense to the tune of a 4-0 shutout.

The win brings the Royals’ record to 16-33, solidifying them as officially the worst team in the majors by record. Cleveland; however, improved to 22-24, earning the three game sweep of Kansas City.

The loss fell on Brad Keller who is now 1-6 as a starter this season.

Kansas City is off Thursday, ending a 10-game road trip, and starting a homestand on Friday night by welcoming the Houston Astros to town.

STATS