$93,000 Donated to Fight Childhood Cancer

Todd Pittenger
October 27, 2021

The numbers have been totaled, and a recently completed weekend of events to raise funds to help in the fight against childhood cancer brought in over $93,000 in donations.

Events included a Friday golf tournament, a Saturday gala, and a Sunday “Golf Balls From Heave” ball drop.

The events were all hosted by the Love, Chole Foundation. The Love, Chloe mission is to provide hope for families facing a childhood cancer diagnoses with essential travel items, financial support and funding of ground-breaking childhood cancer research.

Beginning this January there will be a visible way to help the organization in its mission, via a new Kansas license plate. The plate will help the organization raise money to support the “Fueling the Fight” campaign which provides gas cards to help families pay for trips across the state for medical care as well as chipping in for childhood cancer research.

The fee for the license plate will be $50. This fee goes directly back to the Love, Chloe Foundation.

 

 

