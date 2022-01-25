Road Flare Burns Hole in Convertible

An alleged arson case has damaged a Salina woman’s convertible.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the incident occurred at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of W. Cloud. The victim, 22-year-old Makiah Haggard, observed an individual on her security camera outside of her residence, messing around by her trailer. She looked out the window and saw an orange glow coming from her vehicle, a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse convertible.

She went outside and observed a male riding by on a bicycle slowly, and when he saw her, he sped up. Haggard discovered that her vehicle was on fire. It was found that a road flare had been placed on the convertible top and burned a hole through the top causing it to fall onto the driver seat and catch the seat on fire.

Fire department personnel responded and put out the fire with only damage to the roof and seat, valued at $600.