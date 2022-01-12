Events Center Planning Job Fair

The help wanted sign is out at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. According to the venue, a full calendar of events is just around the corner and many part-time positions are unfilled.

The Tony’s Pizza Events Center is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, January 19th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Lobby. Prospective employees are encouraged to bring their resumes and be ready for on-site interviews.

Open positions are all part-time and include ushers, ticket takers, concessions staff, ticket sellers and event operations. Full job descriptions and applications will be available upon arrival.

Job schedules are flexible; evening and weekend availability is required.

Those not able to attend the job fair are still encouraged to apply. Applications may be picked up at the Box Office from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.