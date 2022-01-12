Salina, KS

Now: 54 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 55 ° | Lo: 35 °

Events Center Planning Job Fair

Todd PittengerJanuary 12, 2022

The help wanted sign is out at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. According to the venue, a full calendar of events is just around the corner and many part-time positions are unfilled.

The Tony’s Pizza Events Center is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, January 19th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Lobby. Prospective employees are encouraged to bring their resumes and be ready for on-site interviews.

Open positions are all part-time and include ushers, ticket takers, concessions staff, ticket sellers and event operations. Full job descriptions and applications will be available upon arrival.

Job schedules are flexible; evening and weekend availability is required.

Those not able to attend the job fair are still encouraged to apply. Applications may be picked up at the Box Office from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

367 New COVID Cases, 2 New Deaths

There have been  two new COVID deaths in Saline County since Monday and 367 new cases. According...

January 12, 2022 Comments

Events Center Planning Job Fair

Kansas News

January 12, 2022

Reward Offered in Murder Case

Top News

January 12, 2022

Salina Tennis Alliance Plan Coming ...

Kansas News

January 12, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Events Center Planning Jo...
January 12, 2022Comments
Salina Tennis Alliance Pl...
January 12, 2022Comments
Lawmakers Consider Medica...
January 12, 2022Comments
New KSU Salina Asst Dean ...
January 12, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices