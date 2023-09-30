9 Ell-Saline shuts out Mankato-Rock Hills 47-0

#9 Ell-Saline would travel to Mankato on Friday night to take on the Rock Hills Grizzlies for week 5 of the 2023 season. Ell-Saline came into the matchup with a 3-1 season record and a 1-0 record in district play. The Grizzlies came into the game 2-2 and were 0-1 in district play. It was all Ell-Saline as they would finish the game at halftime and cruise to a 47-0 victory.

Running Back Ryder Dent would get the scoring started for the Cardinals with 6:01 left in the 1st quarter as he would scamper in from 3 yards out and Ell-Saline would lead 8-0.

The Cardinals would strike again with 3:55 left in the 1st, this time through the air as QB Marshall Johnson would find WR Joe Hiechel with a 42-yard bomb.

Ell-Saline would score one more time in the 1st quarter this time Marshall Johnson would connect with WR Kas Kramer on a 35-yard picture perfect pass and Ell-Saline would lead 24-0 after one quarter of play.

It was more scoring for the Cardinals in the 2nd quarter as Ryder Dent would score his second touchdown on the ground as he found pay dirt from 7 yards out with 11:13 left to play until halftime.

The Cardinals would score two more times before halftime. Marshall Johnson would find his TE Reese Krone for 7 yards making it Marshall Johnson’s third passing touchdown of the evening. The final score of the evening came from Ryder Dent as he would find the endzone for the 3rd time in the matchup as he would go in from 14-yards out to make the final score 47-0 as the game was over at halftime.

With the win #9 Ell-Saline moves to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in Class 8-man DI District 5 play and will host Clifton-Clyde next week which is homecoming for the Cardinals.

Rock Hills would fall to 2-3 on the season and 0-2 in Class 8-man DI District 5 play and will travel to Bennington and take on the Bulldogs next Friday in district play.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Marshall Johnson

H&R Block of the Game: Joe Hiechel

Box Score

Ell-Saline – 24 – 23 – 0 – 0 / 47

Bennington – 0 – 0 – 0 – 0 / 0