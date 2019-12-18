9 Arrests in Salina Drug Bust

After nearly a half year of investigations, the Salina Police Department made nine drug related arrests to a group of individuals distributing methamphetamine in the Salina area.

The SPD released the following:

Since mid-2019, the Salina/Saline County I-135/I-70 Drug Task Force has been investigating a group of individuals who have been distributing methamphetamine in Salina and the surrounding area. The

investigation revealed that several individuals were operating from multiple residences inside Salina, and were engaged in an ongoing narcotics distribution operation.

On December 17, 2019, at approximately 0900 hours, four drug search warrants were served simultaneously in Salina. The four locations were:

617 W. Grand Avenue

733 Merrill Street

1426 Pawnee Avenue

719 Beach Street

As a result of these search warrants, nine individuals were arrested, including suspects who resided at each of the target locations. During the execution of the search warrants, the following individuals were located and charged with various drug crimes:

1) Arthur A. Strickland, 617 W. Grand Avenue, DOB:10/09/1989, arrested for:

 Possession of Methamphetamine

 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

2) Kennard L. Canada Jr., 617 W. Grand Avenue, DOB:05/31/1960, arrested for:

 Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

 Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

 Tax Stamp Violation

 Criminal Possession of a Firearm

3) Michael J. Thompson, 733 Merrill Street, DOB:11/03/1977, arrested for:

 Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

 Possession of Methamphetamine

 Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

 Tax Stamp Violation

 Mitchell County District Court warrant / Distribution of Methamphetamine

4) Darin D. Ames, 1719 Beach Street, DOB:01/28/1961, arrested for:

 Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

 Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

 Tax Stamp Violation

5) Patrick T. Yonemura Jr., 1426 Pawnee Avenue, DOB:03/26/1980, arrested for:

 Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

 Possession of Methamphetamine

 Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

 Tax Stamp Violation

6) Summer D. Duncan, 1426 Pawnee Avenue, DOB:01/13/1984, arrested for:

 Salina Municipal Court / Failure to Appear

 Saline County District Court / Probation Violation (two times)

 Geary County District Court / Failure to Appear

7) Thomas M. Vargas II, 918 N.11th Street, DOB: 01/14/1970, arrested for:

 Possession of Methamphetamine

 No Kansas Drug Tax Stamp

 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

8) Patricia A. Purcell, 1018 N. 8th, DOB: 10/02/1991, arrested for:

 Possession of Methamphetamine

 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

9) Lacey M. Nunnally, Homeless in Salina, DOB: 08/31/1999, arrested for:

 Saline County District Court / Failure to Appear

 Possession of Methamphetamine

 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

During the service of these search warrants, the Drug Task Force recovered approximately one and one-half pounds of methamphetamine, over $2,500 in currency, and one firearm. In addition, three vehicles were seized after SPD K-9’s indicated on the presence of an odor of illegal narcotics emanating from within each vehicle. The search of each vehicle is pending a search warrant request made to the Saline County District Court.

The Salina Police Department would like to thank the Kansas Highway Patrol Special Response Team for assisting our SPD SWAT Team in executing these four drug search warrants. Additionally, the Salina Police Department would like to thank the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and the Dickinson County Drug Enforcement Unit for their assistance during this investigation.

This police investigation is ongoing. If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.