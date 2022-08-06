9/11 Memorial Stair Climb – Family Walk Planned

The Salina Fire Department is planning the inaugural “Central Kansas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and Family Walk”.

According to the organization, the event will be on Sunday, September 11th, at the Graves Family Sports Complex on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University.

The Central Kansas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb & Family Walk is a way to honor and remember the FDNY firefighters who selflessly gave their lives so that others might live on September 11th, 2001. Each participant pays tribute to an FDNY firefighter by climbing or walking the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Your individual tribute not only remembers the sacrifice of an FDNY member, but it symbolically completes their heroic journey to save others.

According to Salina Fire Chief Tony Sneidar, through firefighter and community participation we can ensure that each of the 343 firefighters is honored and that the world knows that we will never forget. We would be remiss in

mentioning that since that fateful day, there have been an additional 280+ firefighters who have succumbed to 9/11 related injuries or illness.

The 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb & Family Walk are not a timed race event, but a way for firefighters, police officers, EMS personnel, families, friends and the community to honor and remember. All participants will have the honor of carrying the name badge of one of the fallen 343 firefighters and will also receive a 9/11 Stair Climb / Family Walk T-shirts to commemorate

the event.

All proceeds will benefit the FDNY Counseling Services Unit and the programs provided by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (501c3) which have provided much needed assistance to the surviving families and co-workers of the firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001.

There will also be an after party event at the Library Sports Bar and Grill. There will be food, beverage specials, live music provided by Sunset Sinners and Lix, and much more!

For more information or to register please visit https://nfff.akaraisin.com/ui/centralkansas.