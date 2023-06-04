85th Session of Boys State

High school students from across the State of Kansas are participating this week in the 2023 session of the American Legion Boys State of Kansas. The event is Sunday, June 4, through Saturday, June 10, at Kansas State University in Manhattan.

According to the American Legion, the Kansas Boys State program includes students who have just completed their junior year of high school (will be seniors in the fall) and sophomore year of high school (will be juniors in the fall).

The objective of Boy’s State is to inculcate a sense of individual obligation to community, state and nation. Kansas Boys State provides a relevant, interactive, problem-solving experience in leadership and teamwork that develops self-identity, promotes mutual respect and instills civic responsibility.

Boys State is a “learning by doing” political exercise that simulates elections, political parties and government at the state, county and local levels, providing opportunities to lead under pressure, showcasing character and working effectively within a team. It’s also an opportunity to gain pride and respect for government and the price paid by members of the military to preserve democracy.

This will be the program’s 31st consecutive session at KSU and 85th overall.