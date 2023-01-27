The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks caught a real whopper of a fish this week. A biologist caught an 80-pound catfish in the Kansas River.
According to the agency, invasive species biologists have been sampling on the Kansas River to remove invasive carp including Bighead and Silver Carp this winter. While out on the river this week, they encountered a Kansas River monster. A Blue Catfish that weighed nearly 80 pounds.
This big blue, and all other non-target species sampled, are put back in the river.
Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks photo