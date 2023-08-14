80 K-State Student-Athletes Awarded Academic All-Big 12 Spring Honors

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Tied for a conference-high 18 individuals with a perfect 4.0 GPA, Kansas State spring student-athletes in the sports of baseball, men’s and women’s golf, women’s rowing, women’s tennis and men’s and women’s track and field combined for 80 Academic All-Big 12 honors as the conference office announced on Monday (August 14).

K-State’s 80 student-athletes honored were the sixth most in the league. The Wildcats had 65 student-athletes named to the first team, 15 on the second team.

Those that were nominated with a 4.0 GPA include women’s rowers Jadyn Greisen, Kendra Hamman, Grace Hendrickson, Kaitlyn Henke, Madison Jensen, Lauren Plum and Idallis Shaffer; women’s track and field athletes Sydney Burton, Jessica Caraway, Emily Fuhr, Helen Giefer, Reagan Hukill, Briana Lowe, Cailan Steward and Saydee Tanking; men’s track and field athletes Mike Rohlinger and Emil Uhlin.

Kansas State baseball saw three of its student-athletes pick up academic honors. Since 2019, the Wildcats have totaled 45 Academic All-Big 12 accolades with 28 being named to the first team.

Across the women’s golf programs, K-State was tied for the most honorees with five. In the last five seasons, there have been at least 3 honorees, as 24 Wildcats earned first team honors.

K-State led the conference in number of rowing athletes nominated with a 4.0 GPA at eight. 24 student-athletes were named to the first team as the program recorded its second most All-Big 12 nominees since 2015 with 29.

The women’s track and field program tied for the number of athletes nominated with a 4.0 GPA at eight, with 18 overall women. Men’s track and field finished fourth among the nine conference programs with 19 nominees.

The men’s golf and women’s tennis programs each accounted for two more nominations.

During the fall season 72 Wildcats earned All-Big 12 accolades.

First-team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA, while the second-team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.