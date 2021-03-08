8 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

There are 8 new COVID-19 cases in Saline County and no new deaths.
According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 5,980 total cases, with 215 currently active.
There are 106 people who have died.
Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have three patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.
The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:
According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment Coronavirus Website, there have been 296,451 cases and 4,816 deaths statewide.