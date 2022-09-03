Salina, KS

8-MAN ERA AT ELL-SALINE STARTS ON A WINNING NOTE

KSAL StaffSeptember 3, 2022

The Ell-Saline Cardinals, who dropped down from 11-man football to 8-man this season, got off to a good start Friday night winning 38-14 at Moundridge.

It was Shakespeare who said “All’s well that ends well” and that quote was very apropos for the Cardinals Friday night.

Ell-Saline kicked off to begin the game and Wildcat sophomore Kaden Elmore returned the kick 77 yards to give Moundridge a 6-0 lead 12 seconds into the game.

After the rocky start, Ell-Saline settled down and would tie the game on the first play of the second quarter when senior running back Obed Ruiz scampered to pay dirt from 12 yards out.

Senior QB Kade Wilson would give the Cardinals the lead when he hit junior Hunter Holmgren on a TD pass that cover 27 yards with just under 7 minutes to go before half.

However the Wildcats would regain the lead at the 2:49 mark of the first half on a 12-yard run by junior Joaquin Huff.  Following a 2-point conversion, Moundridge led 14-12 at intermission.

The second half was all Cardinals.  Ell-Saline regained the lead for good with 6:23 to go in the third quarter when Wilson snuck it in from the 1-yard line.

Early in the 4th, Wilson raced 65 yards up the near sideline for a TD and Ruiz finished up the scoring with a 2 yard run with 4:25 to go in the game.

In addition to his two touchdown rushes and one touchdown pass, Wilson also had two 2-point conversions.  For his efforts, Kade Wilson was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game.

Next Friday Ell-Saline (1-0) plays their home opener against Hanover (0-1).  Those Wildcats got wiped out Friday night by Clifton-Clyde 52-6

