8 Cowboys Improve to 4-0 With Win Over SES

Pictured is #0 Brax Fishers & #32 Tyler Holloway, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

SES 42 Abilene Cowgirls 22

ABILENE: The SES Lady Trojans entered Tuesday’s game with a 2-1 record, with their lone loss 53-39 at Hesston. SES used a 14-0 run to build a 20-5 lead at the end of the 1st quarter and it look like it might be a long night for the Cowgirls but they got back into the game with some of their best basketball of the season in the 2nd & 3rd quarters.

Abilene outscored SES 11-5 in the 2nd quarter and trailed 25-16 at halftime. The Cowgirls then scored the first 5 points of the 3rd quarter and trailed 25-21 with 4:46 to play in the 3rd quarter. Claira Dannefer capped a 5-0 run for the Cowgirls. Dannefer finished with a team-high 12 points. The Lady Trojans responded with the final 5 points of the 3rd quarter and outscored Abilene 12-1 in the final quarter.

SES was led in scoring by Maddie Harris and Lexi Jacobson. The Senior tandem finished with 13 and 10 points respectively in the victory. SES improved to 3-1 with the victory, while Abilene fell to 0-4.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 5 16 21 22 (0-4)

𝗦𝗘𝗦 20 25 30 42 (3-1)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: P.O.G. Claira Dannefer 12, Renatta Heintz 5, Sammy Stout 3, Hannah Walter 2

𝗦𝗘𝗦: Maddie Harris 13, Lexi Jacobson 10, Brielle Ptacek 8, Abigail Pearson 7, Adyson Rohr 4

Abilene Cowboys 64 SES 53

ABILENE: The #8 Abilene Cowboys improved to 4-0 on the season with an 11-point victory over SES Tuesday night. Abilene had lost two straight to the Trojans. Last year, SES defeated Abilene 77-59 and two seasons ago, the Cowboys collapsed in the final minutes in a 53-51 home loss. There would be no collapse in Tuesday’s victory for Abilene as they led by as much as 16 points in the 4th quarter.

The Cowboys got another big game from Senior, Brax Fisher. Fisher entered the game averaging 25 ppg. He finished with 26 Tuesday night and was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. The defensive P.O.G. was Taygen Funston. The 6’1” Sophomore, got his first start of the season and played smothering defense the whole night. He finished with 2 points but led the team with floor burns after diving for loose balls. Abilene also got double-figures from Senior, Stocton Timbrook, who finished with 10.

SES was led on the night by Sophomore, Gannon Jacobsen, who finished with 18 points. Senior, Brenton Leeds, also reached double-figures with 14. The Trojans had a combined record of 47-6 over the previous two seasons with back-to-back 3rd Place finishes at 3A State under 6th year Head Coach Bryson Flax. This season, with the loss, they fell to 1-3 but have quality losses to Hesston, Beloit and now Abilene.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 15 30 47 64 (4-0)

𝗦𝗘𝗦 10 24 40 53 (1-3)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: P.O.G Brax Fisher 26, Def. P.O.G. Taygen Funston 2, Stocton Timbrook 10, Weston Rock 8, Ian Crump 7, Tyler Holloway 7, Keaton Hargrave 4

𝗦𝗘𝗦: Gannon Jacobsen 18, Brenton Leeds 14, Daniel Kejr 9, Owen Bailey 5, Kirby Davis 5, Conner Casselman 2