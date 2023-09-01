8-31 High School Sports Recap

CROSS COUNTRY

At the Great Bend HS Meet, Salina South’s girls team placed 3rd in the Large Class competition. Alina Arceo and Josten Fischer finished 13th and 14th respectively. Ava Lemaster finished in 19th place, and Emma Stevens 34th.

For Salina Central, the girls did not receive a team score, but commanded the large class race as reigning 5A state champion Katelyn Rupe finished in first place overall with a time of 17:41.81, followed by freshman teammate Kaylie Shultz with a time of 18:20.86, which was 95 seconds faster than the third place finisher in the race.

In the boys race, Salina Central placed 7th as a team, with Salina South in 12th. Liam Deniau-Young led the way for the Mustangs, placing 17th overall. Isak Howe, Jack Burt, and Colin Rupe all finished inside the top 51 runners. Salina South’s leader on the day was Korbin Dykes who finished in 55th.

TENNIS

Salina Central hosted a quadrangular on Thursday afternoon, winning all their matches at #1 singles (Janae Montoya), #1 doubles (Mallory & Addison Renfro), and #2 doubles (Kinsley Foth & Claire Renfro). The Mustangs would also finish in first place as a team with Marysville second, Hutchinson in third, and Salina South in fourth. South had a split quad in the competition, as a handful of Cougars also competed in a Tournament at Junction City.

For that reason, Jocelyn Hamilton competed at the #1 singles spot for the Cougars, where she would go 0-3 on the day against strong competition. Lakin Soden and Kacee Doonan competed at #1 doubles going 0-3 on the day as well.

The field in the Central Quad was top notch, as Marysville finished second as a team at 3-2-1A state last fall.

Next up for the Mustang tennis team is the Newton Invitational next Tuesday. Salina South will also compete on Tuesday at Valley Center.

Sacred Heart competed at the McPherson Tournament on Thursday and Katie Weiss put up a strong showing, according to Head Coach Jerry Lyne. Weiss won her bracket in the tournament, winning all four matches and without surrendering a game.

VOLLEYBALL

Ellsworth competed in a triangular on Thursday, dropping both of their matches to strong competition.

The Bearcats would fall in straight sets to Beloit 2-0 (25-10, 25-13), and fell to Ellinwood 2-0 (25-19, 25-23). The Bearcats now hold a record of 2-2 overall and 2-0 in NCAA play.