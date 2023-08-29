8-29 High School Sports Recap

SOCCER

Junction City def. Salina Central, 2-1 in 2OT

Salina Central goal: Yandel Ramos

Junction City goals: Jonathan Ramos, Ethan Hileman

VOLLEYBALL

Ellsworth def. Republic County 2-0 (25-13, 25-21)

Ellsworth def. Republic County in a second match 2-0 (25-13, 25-8)

Sacred Heart def. Solomon 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-21)

Solomon Jr. Maya Newcomer 7 kills, 4 blocks

Southeast of Saline def. Minneapolis 2-0 (1st set score unknown, 25-15)

Clay Center def. Southeast of Saline 2-1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-16)

Maize def. Salina South 2-0 (25-16, 25-16)

Andover def. Salina South 2-0 (25-22, 25018)

Derby def. Salina Central 2-1 (22-25, 25-17, 23-25)

Salina Central def. Goddard 2-0 (25-13, 25-20)

NOTE: If we missed something from over the weekend, please feel free to share it with our sports department! With so much going on in our area, we strive to cover all local athletes to the best of our ability. Coaches/parents/fans are always welcome to share results, images, and information with us by emailing [email protected].