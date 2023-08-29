8-29 High School Sports Recap

SOCCER
Junction City def. Salina Central, 2-1 in 2OT
Salina Central goal: Yandel Ramos
Junction City goals: Jonathan Ramos, Ethan Hileman
VOLLEYBALL
Ellsworth def. Republic County 2-0 (25-13, 25-21)
Ellsworth def. Republic County in a second match 2-0 (25-13, 25-8)
Sacred Heart def. Solomon 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-21)
Solomon Jr. Maya Newcomer 7 kills, 4 blocks
Southeast of Saline def. Minneapolis 2-0 (1st set score unknown, 25-15)
Clay Center def. Southeast of Saline 2-1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-16)
Maize def. Salina South 2-0 (25-16, 25-16)
Andover def. Salina South 2-0 (25-22, 25018)
Derby def. Salina Central 2-1 (22-25, 25-17, 23-25)
Salina Central def. Goddard 2-0 (25-13, 25-20)
NOTE: If we missed something from over the weekend, please feel free to share it with our sports department! With so much going on in our area, we strive to cover all local athletes to the best of our ability. Coaches/parents/fans are always welcome to share results, images, and information with us by emailing [email protected].