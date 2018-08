Police are investigating the theft of a golf cart from the Salina Country Club.

Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that sometime between 7pm Thursday and 9am Friday, someone stole a RXV-EZ-Go electric golf cart from the course located at 2101 E. Country Club Road.

Police say staff discovered the cart, which is green in color was missing Friday morning and called authorities. There are no suspects.

The EZ-Go cart is valued at $7,200.