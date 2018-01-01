Salina, KS

$783 Million in Combined Lottery Jackpots Up For Grabs

Todd PittengerJanuary 1, 2018

Who wants to be a multi-millionaire? Two Kansas Lottery jackpots are approaching record levels, with a combined $783 million up for grabs.

There was no winner in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, or in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot is at $343 million. The cash option is $215 million. The next drawing is Tuesday night. The odds of winning the Mega Millions are 1 in 302,575,350

The Powerball prize has risen to a whopping $440 million, the ninth largest sum in Powerball history. The next drawing is Wednesday night. The cash option is $278.3 million. The odds of winning the jackpot, according to Powerball, are 1 in 292,201,338.

Both Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are sold in Kansas everywhere Kansas Lottery tickets are sold.

 

 

 

 

 

