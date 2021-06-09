75th Anniversary Abilene Rodeo Pop Can

A commemorative pop can is part of the celebration of an area rodeo that has been going strong for 75 years.

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo in Abilene, the rodeo’s logo will be placed on Pepsi cans in the central Kansas area.

Rodeo officials say Mahaska Bottling Co. will distribute 60,000 Pepsi cans, with the rodeo’s logo on the back, at area grocery and convenience stores.

The cans will be sold in twenty-four and twelve-packs and will hit the shelves in the next few weeks, said Larry Brake, rodeo committee man and coordinator of the project.

The cans will be distributed in the general area of Salina, to Concordia, to Manhattan, Kansas.

The same project was done for the rodeo’s 50th anniversary in 1995.

The 75th Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo will take place August 4-7 in Abilene, Kansas at the Central Kansas Free Fair. Performances start at 7:30 pm each night. Tickets are $13 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6-12. They can be purchased at various locations around Abilene and the area, online at www.ckff.net, and at the gate.