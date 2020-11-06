74 New Saline County COVID Cases, 2 New Deaths

A record number of deaths and a record number of new COVID-19 cases are being repoeted in Saline County. With Friday’s updated numbers, Saline County has seen 122 new cases of COVID-19 this week alone and three deaths.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there are 74 new COVID-19 cases to report on Friday and two new deaths. The total for the county is now 1,347 cases, with 245 cases currently active. There are 1,086 people who have recovered, and a total of 16 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that they have 12 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

If you have been tested for COVID-19, you need to isolate in your home until the test results are back. If you are notified that you have tested positive for the virus, you need to isolate and await communication from the Health Department. Please understand that staff is working as quickly as they can to begin the disease investigation process with new cases; but with the surge in cases each day, we ask for your patience if you do not hear from the Health Department right away.

Those that are notified of a positive COVID-19 test should take the following precautions:

If you have severe symptoms, immediately call your primary care provider and follow their directions.

Isolate yourself in your home. Isolation means that you should not come in contact with anyone, should not leave your house, and should not allow visitors to enter your house.

Make a list of everyone that you had close contact with (10 minutes within 6 feet) starting two days before symptoms appeared; or if not exhibiting symptoms, two days before the date the laboratory test was performed.

Keep note of what staff members at the Health Department you speak to. We want to make it easier to connect you to the right person should additional questions about your particular situation.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1

Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 97,633 cases and 1,166 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/

We’ve been in this pandemic for nine months and as we enter cold and flu season it is just as important now as it has always been to continue to do the things that we know works to help prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19: