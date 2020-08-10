12 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

There are 12 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 389 cases, with 99 of them currently active. There are 285 people who have recovered, and 5 people have died.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that they have 4 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 31,730 cases and 387 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Announcements:

The Saline County Coronavirus Relief Fund Advisory Committee will make their recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners for the distribution of $11,026,434 for reimbursement for governmental and educational facilities and requests for funding as part of the County’s Direct Aid Plan that will be submitted to the State of Kansas on Tuesday, August 11th at 9 am in their regular public meeting. All information regarding these funds and considerations thus far can be found on the website https://www.saline.org/Coronavirus/CRF-Funding.

Not everyone experiences COVID-19 the same way. The symptoms may vary from person to person and can include:

Fever (100.4 degrees or higher)

Chills

Shaking or exaggerated shivering

Muscle pain or muscle ache

General discomfort, uneasiness or pain

Headache

Sore throat

Cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

New smell and taste disorders

Diarrhea

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread: