7-Year-Old Killed in ATV Crash

A child was killed after crashing an all terrain vehicle he was driving in an accident in western Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 7-year-old Kanon Bowles from Syracuse was driving a 2017 Polaris Ranger ATV traveling east on River Road in rural Hamilton County. The ATV began to rotate clockwise on all 4 tires going broadside. The vehicle went off the road and rotated over the driver’s side an undetermined amount of times.

Bowles, who was not buckled up, was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to Hamilton County Hospital in Syracuse where he died.

The crash happened Saturday at around 5:00 Saturday evening on River Road, about three miles west of Kansas Highway 27 in Hamilton County.