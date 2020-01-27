7 Year Federal Sentence in Meth Case

A woman from Mexico who had 21 pounds of methamphetamine in her vehicle when she was stopped along Interstate 70 near Russell will spend a little over seven years in federal prison.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, 30-year-old Maria Alonso-Espinoza was sentenced to 85 months in federal prison. She had pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The Kansas Highway Patrol stopped her car on February 26th of last year. Her brother was driving and she was riding as a passenger. She was the registered owner of the car.

Troopers found 21 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the driver’s side rear