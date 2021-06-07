Salina, KS

Now: 85 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 90 ° | Lo: 67 °

7 New COVID Cases

Todd PittengerJune 7, 2021

There are 7 new COVID cases in Saline County, and no new deaths.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 6,311 total cases with 21 cases currently active.

The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is 117.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 3 patient who requires hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Overall in Kansas there have been 315,099 total cases and 5,100 deaths statewide.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

New Emergency Radio System Launches

After years of planning and collaboration, the new county-wide emergency radio system will launch th...

June 7, 2021 Comments

Summer Sees More Property Crime

Kansas News

June 7, 2021

Kansas Men’s Basketball Adds Two ...

Sports News

June 7, 2021

7 New COVID Cases

Kansas News

June 7, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Summer Sees More Property...
June 7, 2021Comments
7 New COVID Cases
June 7, 2021Comments
Click It or Ticket Enforc...
June 7, 2021Comments
Arsonist on Most Wanted L...
June 7, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices