7 Ell-Saline rolls past #10 Clifton-Clyde 40-26 on Homecoming Night

The #7 Ell-Saline Cardinals was back in action Friday night as they would host the #10 Clifton-Clyde Eagles in Brookville. It was a back and forth affair for most of the game but it was Ell-Saline who would pull away in the 4th quarter and roll to a 5th straight win.

It was Clifton-Clyde who would strike first on the matchup as they would find the end zone on a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Payton Fahey and the Eagles would lead 6-0.

Ell-Saline would answer with a nice drive of their own that was capped off with 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Marshall Johnson to tight end Reese Krone.

The Eagles quarterback Trent Long and the Cardinals running back Ryder Dent would trade a pair of rushing touchdowns in the 2nd quarter and the game was all knotted up at 20 a piece going into the locker room.

Clifton-Clyde would break the tie in the 3rd quarter as Trent Long would score his 3rd rushing touchdown on the game as he would scamper in from the 7 yard line.

The Cardinals would answer right back as Marshall Johnson would find Reese Krone for their second connection on the night from 17 yards out and Ell-Saline would lead 28-26 after 3 quarters of play.

Ell-Saline was the only team to score in the 4th quarter as it was running back Joe Hiechel that would get in on the action with 2 rushing touchdowns. Hiechel would score from 5 yards out with 6 minutes left to go, and then again with 1:18 left on a beautiful 37-yard run. With the pair of touchdowns in the final stanza Ell-Saline would cruise to a 40-26 victory over Clifton-Clyde.

With the win #7 Ell-Saline moves to 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in Class 8-man DI District 5 play and will travel to Washington in week 7 to take on Washington County.

#10 Clifton-Clyde would fall to 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in Class 8-man DI District 5 play and will host Rock Hills next Friday in district play.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Marshall Johnson

H&R Block of the Game: Kas Kramer

Box Score

Clifton-Clyde – 6 – 14 – 6 – 0 / 26

Ell-Saline – 6 – 14 – 8 – 12 / 40