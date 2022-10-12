Salina, KS

6th Pistol Stolen over Past 7 Days

KSAL StaffOctober 12, 2022

Another handgun is stolen from an unlocked car.

A day after Salina’s Interim Police Chief Sean Morton reminded citizens to, “Lock your cars, your homes and secure your firearms,” police report it’s happened again.

Investigators say sometime between 12:30am and 8:30am Tuesday, someone entered an unlocked Ford Fiesta in the 700 block of Faith Drive and stole a loaded, 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P pistol from the glove box. The gun is valued at $700.

Between October 5th and October 7th the Salina Police Department worked five vehicle burglaries in central Salina involving the theft of firearms – this now makes six handguns stolen from unlocked vehicles over the past seven days.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022.

