’69 Chevrolet Catches Fire

KSAL StaffJune 30, 2022

A vehicle fire south of Salina on Wednesday led to injuries for an Assaria man.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that at 11:54 p.m. in the 4900 block of S. Ohio Street, a brown 1969 Chevrolet C10 pickup left the roadway on the east side and struck some trees. The 43-year-old man driving the truck exited the vehicle, as it caught on fire. The man went to a nearby house and called EMS, which took him to Salina Regional Health Center with undisclosed injuries.

Soldan said Rural Fire District No. 2 assisted in extinguishing the flames.

Photos Courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office

 

