64 New COVID Cases, 1 New Death

Todd PittengerOctober 29, 2021

There have been 64  new COVID cases in Saline County since Wednesday and one new death.

According to the Saline County Health Department there are currently 391 active cases of the virus in the community.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they have 11 patients in the hospital battling the virus.

Overall, 163 people have now died in Saline County from COVID.

Because of a high demand, COVID booster vaccination clinics will soon be held in Salina. According to the Saline County Vaccination Collaboration, they are planning several Moderna booster vaccination clinics in the upcoming weeks. The say to please stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Get tested if you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.

  • Get vaccinated.

You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.

  • Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when in-doors in crowded spaces.
  • Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.
  • Do not travel to “hot spots.”

If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.

 

 

64 New COVID Cases, 1 New Death

