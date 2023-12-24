$638 Million Christmas Lottery Jackpot

Powerball could deliver a life-changing gift to a lottery player this Christmas. The jackpot now stands at an estimated $638 million for the next drawing on Christmas night. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $321.1 million.

According to the lottery, historically there have been only three Powerball jackpots won on Christmas. The last time this occurred was ten years ago, on Dec. 25, 2013, when a Powerball player in Missouri won a $71.5 million jackpot.

This is the fourth Powerball jackpot to exceed half a billion dollars this calendar year. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11 when a ticket in California won a $1.765 billion grand prize. Since then, there have been 31 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

If a player wins the Powerball jackpot on Christmas, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $638 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $321.1 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

2023 Powerball Jackpots

Feb. 6, 2023 – $754.6 million – WA

March 4, 2023 – $162.2 million – VA

April 19, 2023 – $252.6 million – OH

July 19, 2023 – $1.08 billion – CA

Oct. 11, 2023 – $1.765 billion – CA

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots